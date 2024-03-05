Task Force for West Philippine Sea accuses China of attempting to obstruct routine resupply in Ayungin Shoal

Says ‘illegal, irresponsible’ actions led to collisions, injuries to four Filipino ship personnel

(Eagle News)–The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea accused the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime militia vessels of attempting to “illegally impede or obstruct” a routine resupply at Ayungin Shoal on different occasions on Tuesday, March 5, leading to collisions and injuries to Philippine vessel crew.

In a statement, the task force said because of the “dangerous blocking maneuvers” of CCG vessel 21555 against Philippine Coast Guard vessel MRRV 4407 at 6:32 a.m., a minor collision ensued, resulting in structural damage to the hull of the PCG vessel.

Meanwhile, the “dangerous blocking maneuvers” of a CCG vessel at 8:15 a.m., it said, also caused a minor collision with supply boat Unaizah May 4 (UM4), while the use of water cannons by CCG vessels 21555 and 21551 shattered UM4’s windshield, injuring four Filipino personnel on board.

Due to the damage and injuries caused, the task force said UM4 proceeded to mainland Palawan escorted by MRRV 4407, eventually completing the resupply later.

“Once again, China’s latest unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal have put the lives of our people at risk and caused actual injury to Filipinos on board UM4,” the task force said.

It said while the Philippines “continues to act peacefully and responsibly, consistent with international law,” the People’s Republic of China “carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions” in a “systematic and consistent manner,” therefore putting into question “the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue and lessening of tensions.”

“The Philippines will not be deterred from exercising our legal rights over our maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal, which forms part of our Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf,” the task force said.

“We demand that China demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” it added.