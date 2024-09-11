Takeaways from the Harris-Trump presidential debate

By James Oliphant and Gram Slattery

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump met on Tuesday for their first and perhaps only debate, a square-off that could have a significant impact on the Nov. 5 election as polls show a tight race.

Here are takeaways from the debate:

HANDSHAKE

Heading into the debate, there was a question as to how Harris and Trump, who have never met, would greet each other.

Harris settled the issue, definitively. She walked over to Trump at his podium, extended her hand and introduced herself as “Kamala Harris.”

It was a disarming way for Harris to approach a man who has spent weeks insulting her race and gender.

After that, the debate quickly settled into an expected groove. Harris swiftly painted herself as a forward-looking candidate. She predicted Trump at the debate would pull from the “same tired playbook.”

“A bunch of lies, grievances and name calling,” Harris said.

SPARRING ON THE ECONOMY

In the debate’s opening minutes, Trump and Harris quickly went to battle on one of the issues that is top of mind for voters: the economy.

Harris detailed the economic policies she has rolled out in recent weeks, which include a substantial tax credit for small start-ups. Trump focused his comments on tariffs, saying he would protect the American economy from unfair foreign competition.

While both sides got their jabs in, Harris got to speak first on a topic where she trails Trump in terms of voter trust. She appeared to force the former president onto his back foot, and Trump essentially played defense on one of his strongest issues.

“She doesn’t have a plan” Trump said, after Harris’ opening comments. “It’s like Run, Spot, Run.”

(Reporting by James Oliphant in Washington and Gram Slattery in Philadelphia; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Daniel Wallis)