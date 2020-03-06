Taiwanese nat’l who visited the PHL from Feb 28 to March 3 confirmed with COVID-19 upon testing in Taiwan

(Eagle News) A Taiwanese national who travelled to the Philippines with his friends from Feb. 28 to March 3 was found to be positive with the novel 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when he came back to Taiwan.

This was according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control.

In a statement, it said that the 30-year old Taiwanese national, which it referred to as Case #44, resides in northern Taiwan but came to the Philippines along with his friends. He had diarrhea while in the Philippines on March 2.

“After he returned to Taiwan, Case #44 went to a clinic due to having a dry throat and tiredness on March 3. He went to a hospital and was reported as a suspected case on March 4,” the Taiwan CDC said.

“Infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the case on March 5. Related investigation suggested it is an imported case linked to the Philippines,” it added.

The 30-year old Taiwanese national is just one of two persons confirmed to have COVID-19 on Thursday, March 5, by Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The other case was a Taiwanese female over 50 years old who sat across another person in a floral design class on Feb. 24 and 25. That person, who came from abroad, was later confirmed to have the virus.

“With the two new confirmed cases, there have been a total of 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan,” Taiwan CDC said.