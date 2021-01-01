Tail-end of frontal system affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon

Eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as the easterlies are also affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and Northern Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with rains.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time, due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

Visayas and eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.