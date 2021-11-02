Taguig City starts COVID jabs for kids without comorbidities; PHL pediatric rollout set on Nov. 3

(Eagle News) — Taguig City started its COVID-19 vaccination rollout for the rest of the children aged 12 to 17 years on Tuesday, Nov. 2, ahead of the scheduled Nov. 3 rollout of the pediatric vaccination for the rest of the country.

Minors aged 12 to 17 with no comorbidities can go together with their parents or guardians to the city’s mega vaccination hubs so they could be inoculated against COVID-19.

The Taguig City government said vaccination for minors is done at the Lakeshore Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Bonifacio High Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. But no walk-ins are allowed.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of minors with comorbities or the Pediatric A3 group continues at the Medical Center Taguig from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Children with any of these comorbidities are eligible for vaccination — medical complexity or those with long-term dependence on technical support; genetic conditions; neurologic conditions; metabolic or endocrine diseases; cardiovascular diseases; obesity; HIV infection; tuberculosis; chronic respiratory diseases; renal disorders; hepatobiliary diseases; and those who are immunocompromised due to disease or treatment.

Vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities started in Metro Manila on Oct. 15.

In Taguig, to avail of the vaccination, eligible groups including children aged 12 to 17 must register at the Taguig Registry for Assessment and Citizen Engagements (TRACE) to get an appointment. Children with comorbidities should also book their vaccination at the barangay health centers.

“Pediatric A3 group and the rest of the pediatric population can schedule their vaccination via trace.taguig.gov.ph or Taguig TRACE kiosks in all barangay hall or through barangay health centers,” the Taguig City local government said in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Just recently, Taguig has improved its COVID-19 services by making vaccination and testing accessible thru the TRACE website. The City offers free testing in a total of 31 health centers, two drive-thru testing sites in Lakeshore and BGC, the Park N’ Test in Vista Mall Parking Building, the Taguig Mega Swabbing Facility in CP Tinga Elementary School, and the Mobile Testing truck.

“Taguig vows to continue its fast, safe and accessible vaccination to all minors and further expand its rollout to accommodate the eligible pediatric population in the City,” it added.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among all children aged 12 to 17 starts on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there are around 12.7 million children aged 12 to 17 in 2021 in the country that should be covered by the vaccination against COVID-19.

“Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will still be used among children during the nationwide rollout,” said DOH Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire.

The DOH also “continues to urge the adult population, especially those belonging to priority groups A2 and A3, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to achieve the cocoon effect which protects the children at home.”

It stressed that vaccination against COVID-19 will not only protect the person against severe COVID-19, but also those around him. The DOH also reminds the public to observe minimum public health standards (MPHS) such as wearing of face masks, frequent handwashing, and social distancing.

