Taguig City confirms it has 1 local Delta variant case

(Eagle News) – Taguig City confirmed that it has one local case of the Delta variant.

In its Facebook page, the city’s Safe City Task Force Head, Atty. Clarence Santos, said that they found 73 various COVID-19 virus variants in the city, and one of these was the Delta variant.

The other variant cases detected were 26 Alpha variant cases (previously known as the UK variant), and 46 Beta variant cases (previously known as the South African variant).

“Ayon po sa report ng ating City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, as of July 12, may mga nakita po tayong 73 na mga kaso ng variant ng COVID-19 dito sa Taguig. Ayon sa report, meron po tayong isang kaso ng Delta variant o yung nanggaling po sa India,” Santos said in Taguig City’s Facebook post on Sunday, July 18.

Earlier, the Department of Health said that of the 16, newly detected Delta variant cases, 11 are local cases. Two of these were in Metro Manila; six were detected in Region 10 or Northern Mindanao; two in Western Visayas or Region 6; and one in Central Luzon or Region 3.

The Delta variant is so far the most infectious of the various COVID-19 virus variants that had emerged this year. The World Health Organization said the Delta variant had been detected in at least 98 countries.

(Eagle News Service)