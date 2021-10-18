Taal Volcano emits 1.8 km steam plume, 11,432 tons of SO2; Alert level 2 still up

(Eagle News) — Taal Volcano emitted a 1,800 meter (1.8 kilometers) tall plume due to degassing activity at its active vent and crater in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said.

Taal volcano is still under Alert Level 2, meaning there is still uncreased arrest and entry into the volcano’s permanent danger zone is still prohibited.

The volcano emitted at least 11,432 tons of sulfur dioxide in the past 24 hours, because of “upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake,” PHIVOLCS said in its update on Monday, Oct. 18.

PHIVOLCS also monitored 28 volcanic earthquakes.

“Entry into Taal Volcano Island (Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ) , especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake” is prohibited.

PHIVOLCS listed the following possible hazards that can occur: steam-driven or phreatic or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas, steam-driven or phreatic or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Because of this, aircrafts are also prohibited from flying close to the volcano.

