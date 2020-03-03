Taal still on alert level 2

(Eagle News)–An alert level 2 remains hoisted over Taal.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by a “weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 50-100 meters high.”

The Taal Volcano Network also recorded 28 volcanic earthquakes that are “associated with rock fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI) and along its coast.”

Entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone, must also be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to “additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”