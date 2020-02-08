SWS: Fewer Filipinos jobless in fourth quarter of 2019

(Eagle News)–Fewer Filipinos are without work in the fourth quarter of 2019, a recent Social Weather Stations found.

The SWS said the 17.5 percent national adult joblessness rate, which translates to 7.9 million people, was a decrease of four points from the 21.5 percent, or 10 million people, recorded in September 2019.

The 4-point decline in the national joblessness rate was due to decreases of 10 points in Metro Manila and 8 points in Balance Luzon, combined with increases of 4 points in the Visayas and 1 point in Mindanao.

According to the SWS, in Metro Manila in particular, adult joblessness fell from 24.5% in September 2019 to 15.0%.

In Balance Luzon, it fell from 25.0% in September to 17.3% in December.

From the 11.8% in September, the rate increased to 15.7%.

In Mindanao, it rose from 19.9% in September to 20.7% in December.

The survey was conducted from December 13 to 16, 2019.

Face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) were conducted for this.

Of the 1200 respondents, 300 each were in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Sampling error margins were pegged at ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.