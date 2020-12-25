Suspect in 2015 kidnapping of 3 foreigners, Filipina on Samal Island nabbed in Manila

(Eagle News) — A suspect in the 2015 kidnapping of three foreigners and a Filipina–two of whom were subsequently beheaded— has been arrested, the Philippine National Police said.

Citing reports from National Capital Region Police Chief, Police Major General Vicente Danao Jr., the PNP said Ehan Aklul alias Khalid Akhalul and Abu Khalid was nabbed from a rented unit on the fifth floor of a building on Carlos Palanca St., Brgy. 648, San Miguel, Manila early today.

Sinas said Aklul was the subject of a warrant of arrest issued in 2016 by the Regional Trial Court, 11th Judicial Region Branch 34 of Panabo City for kidnapping with homicide.

The PNP said Aklul was involved in the kidnapping of Canadian nationals John Ridsdel and Robert Hall; Kjartan Sekkingstad, a Norwegian; and a certain Tess, a Filipina on September 21, 2015.

The victims had been transferred to Sulu from Samal, while negotiations for their release were ongoing.

Subsequently, the two Canadians were beheaded while the Norwegian and the Filipina were released in 2017.

Also arrested in the operation was Mohammad Amara Muslimin, 30, for possession of two hand grenades, a detonating cord, and a blasting cap inside the rented residence, the PNP said.