Super typhoon intensifies with gusts of up to 240 km/hr as it nears PHL, could merge with TD Gardo

Extreme northern Luzon at risk due to these two weather disturbances

(Eagle News) – The super typhoon with the internationalname “Hinnamnor” further intensified with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 240 km/hr as it nears the Philippines.

The country’s weather bureau, PAGASA, forecasts that the super typhoon would enter the country on Wednesday night.

At 8 p.m., PAGASA says “Hinnamnor” would already be 730 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

Once it enters the country, it will be given the domestic name “Henry.”

PAGASA forecasters also raised this possibility: that the super typhoon Hinnamnor could merge with tropical depression Gardo which as of the 5 p.m. bulletin was at 1,080 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

-Gardo could be “assimilated” into super typhoon’s circulation – PAGASA-

“Gardo” is moving northward at 10 km per hour and has maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 km per hour.

PAGASA said that “Gardo” was “unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country within the forecast period.”

“The tropical depression is unlikely to directly affect the sea conditions over the coastal waters of the country,” PAGASA said.

By the time that super typhoon Hinnamnor enters the country, tropical depression Gardo would have degenerated into a low pressure area, it said.

“’GARDO’ will degenerate into a remnant low tonight or tomorrow early morning as ‘HINNAMNOR’ begins to assimilate its circulation,” PAGASA said in its 5 pm bulletin.

The weather bureau said that the super typhoon once it enters the Philippines as “Henry” would further decelerate or slow down over the northern Philippine Sea.

-Almost stationary position from Sept. 1 to 2-

By late Thursday, September 1, through Friday, September 2, the super typhoon may become “almost stationary.”

“’Hinnamnor’ may reach a peak intensity of 205 km/h within 24 hours before gradually weakening as it enters its quasi-stationary phase. This tropical cyclone may be downgraded to typhoon category by Friday afternoon or evening,” PAGASA said.

“The extent of tropical cyclone winds of ‘HINNAMNOR’ may continue to expand in the coming days as it moves towards the northern Philippine Sea,” the weather bureau said.

As of 10 a.m., the center of the eye of Super Typhoon “HINNAMNOR” was estimated based on all available data at 980 km Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (25.7°N, 129.8°E).

It has maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 925 hPa. It is moving west southwestward at 30 km/h.

PAGASA said that its “strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 270 km from the center.”

“Light to moderate with at times heavy rains associated with the outermost rainbands of the super typhoon may affect Extreme Northern Luzon beginning on late Thursday (September 1) or Friday (September 2).

It may enhance the Southwest Monsoon and bring monsoon rains over the western section of Luzon beginning Friday, September 2.

“This tropical cyclone may bring rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon beginning late Thursday (1 September) or early Friday. Such condition may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to continue monitoring for updates,” PAGASA added.

