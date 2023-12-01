Super Bowl star Miller turns himself in after assault allegation

NEW YORK, Dec 1, 2023 (AFP) – Two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller turned himself in on Thursday after police in Dallas, Texas alleged in an arrest warrant that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

The Dallas Police Department announced in a statement that Miller and the alleged victim had a verbal argument that led to Miller assaulting the woman, based on a preliminary investigation to a “major disturbance call” on Wednesday.

Police said Miller left the scene before police arrived while the alleged victim was treated for minor injuries. WFAA television in Dallas, citing multiple police sources and court documents in its report, said the woman was Miller’s longtime girlfriend.

Later Thursday, Dallas police confirmed that Miller, a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, turned himself in to police in suburban Glenn Heights.

Local television station WFAA reported that Miller was booked into jail and released on $5,000 bond.

Miller, the career leader in NFL quarterback sacks among active players, was the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl 50 for Denver in a 24-10 triumph over Carolina in 2016 with six tackles, two forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks.

He also helped the Los Angeles Rams win the 2022 Super Bowl before signing a six-year deal worth $120 million with Buffalo the following month.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Bills said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

Miller has played in eight games so far this season for the Bills, who are 6-6.

“We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club,” the NFL said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”