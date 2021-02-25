Suns’ Booker to replace Lakers’ Davis in All-Star Game

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will replace injured Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the NBA All-Star Game, league commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.

With starters and reserves determined, Silver has the task of naming replacements for injured All-Stars for the mid-season exhibition set for March 7 in Atlanta.

Davis was voted an All-Star reserve by NBA coaches, but he will miss the event as he continues to recover from a right Achilles tendon injury.

Booker is averaging a team-high 24.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting a career-high 50.1% from the field this season.

He and Chris Paul have helped propel the Suns to the league’s fourth-best record at 20-10, their best start through 30 games since the 2007-08 campaign.

Rosters for the game will be determined via a draft on March 4 with Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers each choosing 11 players for his team.

