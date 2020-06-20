Sulu, other parts of Mindanao under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over Sulu.

The weather bureau said this was due to thunderstorms.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Basilan, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte (Sibuco, Sirawai, Siocon, Katipunan), Zamboanga del Sur (Pagadian, Tigbao, Guipos, San Miguel, San Pablo, Vicenzo Sagun, Tabina), Zamboanga Sibugay and Dinagat Islands.

PAGASA said they may affect nearby areas which may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.