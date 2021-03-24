Study shows number of anti-Asian racism reports in Canada higher than US per Asian capita

(Eagle News) — A study in Canada showed that the number of anti-Asian racism reports in the country is actually higher than in the United States, when measured on an Asian per capita basis.

In May 2020, Statistics Canada released a report to show how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the perception of visible minority groups regarding safety within Canada.

The report showed that visible minority participants that perceived race-based attacks and harassment was three times larger than the rest of the population. The increase was most obvious among Asian participants.

According to a 2016 census, one in five Canadians or about 22 percent were designated as belonging to a visible minority group.

