Strong quake strikes eastern Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert

Taipei, Taiwan (AFP)

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s southeastern coast on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, prompting Japan to issue a tsunami warning.

The quake hit at 2:44 pm (0644 GMT) about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the city of Taitung at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.

A 6.6 magnitude quake hit the same region on Saturday and there have been multiple tremors since with Sunday’s the strongest by far.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory to remote islands near Taiwan.

Waves as high as one metre were expected to arrive around 4 pm (0700 GMT), it added.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

There is NO TSUNAMI THREAT expected from a 6.6 magnitude earthquake detected at 3:41 am HST Saturday in the vicinity of Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/mNK0JYreBv — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) September 17, 2022

#TsunamiPH ADVISORY: NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE PHILIPPINES Tsunami Information No.1

Date and Time: 18 Sep 2022 – 02:44 PM

Magnitude = 7.2

Depth = 010 kilometers

Location = 23.1°N,121.3°E – Taiwanhttps://t.co/zn3GVxIpnv pic.twitter.com/gEhm8MstLt — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) September 18, 2022

© Agence France-Presse