Strong quake hits Batangas

(Eagle News)–A strong earthquake struck Batangas on Sunday, May 22.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake–initially pegged at a magnitude of 6.1—hit at 5:50 a.m.

The epicenter was 21 kilometers northwest of Calatagan.

The depth of focus was 132 kilometers.

The following intensity and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity:

Intensity III- Quezon City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV- Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III- Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Malolos City, Bulacan

Intensity II -Marikina City

Damage to property and aftershocks were reported.