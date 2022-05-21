Strong quake hits Batangas

(Eagle News)–A strong earthquake struck Batangas on Sunday, May 22.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake–initially pegged at a magnitude of 6.1—hit at 5:50 a.m.
The epicenter was 21 kilometers northwest of Calatagan.
The depth of focus was 132 kilometers.
The following intensity and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity:
Intensity III- Quezon City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV- Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity III- Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Malolos City, Bulacan
Intensity II -Marikina City
Damage to property and aftershocks were reported.