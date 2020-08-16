Strong magnitude 5 quake shakes Batanes; PHIVOLCS expecting aftershocks, damages

(Eagle News) – A strong magnitude 5.0 quake rocked Batanes at 10:53 a.m. today, Sunday, Aug. 16, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) which warned of aftershocks.

In an earthquake bulletin issued at 12:34 p.m. Sunday, PHIVOLCS said the tectonic quake was quite shallow with a depth of only 1 kilometer, which was why the PHIVOLCS bulletin said that it was expecting damages from the quake.

Generally shallow quakes, which occur closer to the surface, are much more felt and have the potentially to inflict more damage than quakes which are deeper or have a higher depth of focus.

The quake’s epicenter was located 40 kilometers southeast of Sabtang in Batanes.

The quake was felt in intensity 5 in Sabtang, Batanes; and at intensity 4 in Uyugan, Ivana, Mahatao and Basco in Batanes. It was felt at intensity 3 in Itbayat, Batanes, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS in its bulletin said that the quake in Batanes is expected to be followed with aftershocks.

Damages are expected, its earthquake bulletin stated.

