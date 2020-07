HONG KONG, China A strong 6.3 magnitude quake struck early Monday in China’s Tibet region, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck in a sparsely populated area at 2007 GMT Monday, the USGS said.

Its epicenter was nearly 600 kilometers (350 miles) northeast of Llasa at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to USGS data.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

© Agence France-Presse