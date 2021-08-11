Strong 7.3 magnitude quake rocks waters off Davao Oriental, damages expected says PHIVOLCS

Instrumental intensities reported as far as Leyte; no tsunami threat from quake

(Eagle News) – A strong magnitude 7.3 quake rocked waters off the coast of Davao Oriental province at 1:46 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, PHIVOLCS said.

In a bulletin, PHIVOLCS said the strong tectonic quake, with its epicenter 67 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town, had a depth of focus of 69 kilometers. Its epicenter was in waters off the coast of Mati City in Davao Oriental.

The quake was reported at intensity 5 in General Santos City, and at intensity 4 in Koronadal City, and in Tampakan in South Cotabato.

Instrumental intensities were also reported in various parts of Mindanao and even as far as Leyte province in the Visayas region.

The following are its instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV – General Santos City, South Cotabato; Kiamba Sarangani

Intensity III – San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Abuyog Leyte, Kidapawan CIty, Cotabato; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte

Intensity II – Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte; Dulag, Leyte; Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte; Palo, Leyte

Intensity I – Alangalang, Carigara, Leyte

PHIVOLCS said it is expecting aftershocks and damages.

As of posting time, aftershocks continued to be felt in Davao Oriental, with the strongest magnitude at 4.4 occurring at 3:28 a.m.

PHIVOLCS said there is no tsunami threat from the quake.

