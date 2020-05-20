Stranded Filipinos from Myanmar and Bahrain repatriated to the Philippines, DFA reports

(Eagle News) – Ninety-one Filipinos from Myanmar were repatriated back to the Philippines after being stranded in the capital city of Yangon, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported on Tuesday, May 19.

In a statement, the DFA said that some of the Filipinos were stranded due to flight cancellations, while others lost their jobs due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Most of the Filipinos who were repatriated were staying in Yangon. Others came from the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, and other regions of Myanmar”, the DFA statement said.

Likewise, six overseas Filipinos, including a minor, were repatriated from Bahrain.

According to the DFA, five of the repatriated Filipinos have lost their jobs due to closure of businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Moreover, seven male detainees, four of them were recently pardoned by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and one female detainee were also repatriated on the same day”, the DFA added.

Eagle News Service