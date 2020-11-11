PAGASA warns of storm surge over coastal areas in Luzon as typhoon Ulysses intensifies

(Eagle News) — The country’s weather bureau, PAGASA, issued a storm surge warning of up to three meters over the coastal areas Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, and Camarines Norte as typhoon “Ulysses” (international name Vamco) further intensified and made landfall twice over Quezon province.

PAGASA also warned of a possible storm surge of up to 2 meters over the coastal areas of Isabela, La Union, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, the northern portions of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon.

“These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and/or breaking waves near the coast, can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation,” PAGASA said in its bulletin.

“Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay,” it said.

Within the next 24 hours, PAGASA said that the combined effects of Typhoon “ULYSSES” and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will also bring rough to very high seas (2.5 to 11.0 m) over the seaboards of areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal, and the northern seaboard of Northern Samar.

There will be rough to high seas (3.0 to 6.0 m) over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, and rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) over the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands. Sea travel is risky for all types of vessels over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 2.5 m) will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the seaboards of Cuyo Islands, and the western seaboard of Panay Island. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Typhoon “Ulysses” has maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 205 km/h.

It is moving West Northwestward at 15 km/h.

As of 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, it was located in the vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon. At 11:20 p.m., the center of the eye of Typhoon “#UlyssesPH” made its second landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos. Quezon.

It is forecast to be at 265 km West of Iba, Zambales(15.2°N, 117.5°E) on Thursday night, Nov. 12, and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday evening, Noc. 13,

(Eagle News Service)