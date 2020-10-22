Storm Pepito leaves at least P121.7 million agri, infra damage in Luzon

(Eagle News) – Storm Pepito has caused close P121.7 million damage to agriculture and infrastructure, mostly in Region 2 or in Cagayan Valley, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The damage to agriculture alone amounted to P92.46 million in Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino. Damage to infrastructure amounted to 29.24 million in Ifugao and Isabela.

But the NDRRMC said that this is just the initial amount based on the reports that have so far reached their office.

So far, there are only 12 schools which have reported damages.

The NDRRMC said that a total of 5,555 families or 25,268 persons have been affected in 117 barangays in Regions 1, 2, 3 and CALABARZON.

Most of these affected families, 5,428, were served inside and outside evacuation centers, according to NDRRMC data.

Pepito has intensified into a typhoon after it left the country on Thursday morning, Oct. 22.

(Eagle News Service)