Storm Maring’s death toll climbs to 13

Flooding experienced in 107 areas; 102 cities had power outages

(Eagle News) – Severe tropical storm “Maring” (international name Kompasu) has left at least 13 people dead, with nine still missing, according to disaster officials.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its latest report on Wednesday, Oct. 13, that three were also reported injured.

Seven of the casualties were male, five were female, and one was still unidentified as of posting time.

Most of the dead were between 26 to 60 years old.

The NDRRMC also noted that a total of 107 areas in Regions 1, 2, 3, MIMAROPA, CARAGA and CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region) experienced flooding. At least 102 cities also experienced power outages.

Damage to agriculture reached over P493.76 million.

Earlier, the number of casualties due to the storm was reported at nine.

PAGASA said that Maring has already left the country. At 4 a.m., it was estimated to be over 765 km West of Calayan, Cagayan, which is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

(Eagle News Service)