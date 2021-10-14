Storm “Maring” leaves at least 30 dead, 14 still missing – NDRRMC

(Eagle News) — The death toll due to storm “Maring” has risen to 30 with 14 still missing, Malacanang said citing the latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The NDRRMC said 13, or almost half of the total casualties, were aged 26 to 60. Ten victims were children, with ages ranging from less than a year old to 14 years old. Four were aged 61 above. Sixteen of the casualties were male, 13 were females, while one is yet to be identified.

As of Thursday, October 14, displaced families reached 1,775 or a total of 7,370 persons who are staying in 124 evacuation centers in Regions 1 (Ilocos region), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), MIMAROPA (Region 4-B), 6 (Western Visayas), CARAGA and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR_.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that more than P20 million in assistance had already been given to the affected families, including family food packs worth P1.7 million.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) meanwhile said the estimated cost of damage to agriculture was around P692 million.

(Eagle News Service)