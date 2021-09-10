Storm Jolina leaves 14 people dead, 20 injured as super typhoon Kiko intensifies

Damage to agri at P256M, infrastructure at P30.675M

(Eagle News) – Storm Jolina (international name Conson) has left 14 people dead and 20 injured, even as the country braces for another typhoon, Kiko (international name Chanthu) which even intensified as it further approached northern Luzon, according to the country’s disaster and weather agencies.

In a situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said there were also seven persons still reported as missing.

Six of the 14 dead were between 26 to 60 years old. Four were infants, three were aged between 19 to 25 years, while the other dead was a young child.

While Jolina has already left the country, the damage it left was considerable.

For agriculture, the total cost of damage was over P256 million. It also damaged 6,423 houses.

Damage to infrastructure is at P30.675 million, including damaged roads, school buildings, among others.

Storm Jolina also affected 28,466 families or 109,772 individuals belonging to 618 barangays.

A total of 11,062 persons from CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Region 8 were also preemptively evacuated. In all, the storm displaced 11,829 persons.

The NDRRMC said that a total of 160 areas reported flooding, particularly in Region 3 or Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5 or Bicol Region, Region 7 or Central Visayas, and Region 8 or the Eastern Visayas region.

-Typhoon Kiko intensifies slightly-

The country is still bracing for the onslaught of typhoon Kiko (Chanthu) which has slightly intensified as it threatens extreme Northern Luzon, according to the country’s weather bureau.

It has maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 240 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hPa.

Strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 230 km from the center, PAGASA said.

As of 10 a.m., the center of the eye of Typhoon “KIKO” was located 220 km Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 220 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.4°N, 123.8°E)

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3 remain hoisted in the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Didicas Is., Camiguin Is., Pamuktan Is., Calayan Is., Panulitan Is.)

Signal no. 2 is hoisted in the following areas:

Batanes, the rest of Babuyan Islands, the remaining eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Tuguegarao City, Iguig,

Amulung, Alcala, Allacapan, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug), the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan), and the northeastern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol)

Meanwhile, more areas are under signal no. 1. These are the following:

The rest of mainland Cagayan, the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era,

Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag City, Piddig, Solsona, Dingras, Sarrat, San Nicolas), the rest of Apayao, the northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan,

Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk, Rizal), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub,

Malibcong), the northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, City of

Cauayan, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Quirino, Burgos, Gamu, Ilagan City, Luna,

Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven), and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

