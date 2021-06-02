Storm “Dante” makes 5 landfalls as it batters PHL with rains; more areas under signal no. 2

Metro Manila under signal no. 1, along with 17 other provinces in Luzon, VIsayas

(Eagle News) – Tropical storm Dante (international name Choi-wan) made five landfalls in the country, the latest was over San Agustin, Romblon at 8:50 a.m. today, Wednesday, June 2.

The storm first made landfall over Sulat, Eastern Samar at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1; the second landfall was over Cataingan, Masbate at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2; the third landfall over Balud, Masbate at 3:30 a.m.; and the fourth landfall over Romblon, Romblon at 8 a.m. today, Wednesday.

PAGASA said that “Dante will continue moving generally northwestward and may pass near or in the vicinity of Oriental Mindoro or the southwestern portion of Batangas before turning north northwestward making another landfall over Bataan tonight.”

“It will then traverse the Zambales and Pangasinan area and emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow (Thursday) morning.”

PAGASA said the storm is forecast to maintain its strength until it makes another landfall over mainland Luzon. It is then expected to weaken into a tropical depression tomorrow, Thursday, when it hits the rugged terrain of mainland Luzon.

The center of tropical storm Dante was estimated to be over the northwestern coastal waters of Romblon, Romblon as of 10 a.m. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center, and gusts of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of hPa. It is moving northwest at 25 km/h.

-Areas under tropical cyclone wind signal-

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, these are the areas under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2: Romblon, Marinduque, the northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro, the northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro, Batangas, Cavite, Bataan, the southwestern portion of Bulacan, the western portion of Pampanga, Zambales, the western portion of Tarlac, and the western portion of Pangasinan.

The areas under signal no. 1 are the northern portion of Palawan, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the western portion of Quezon, the western and central portion of Laguna, Metro Manila, Rizal, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Tarlac, the western portion of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Pangasinan, the southern portion of Benguet, and La Union. In Visayas, the areas under signal no. 1 are Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Antique, and the northern portion of Iloilo.

(Eagle News Service)