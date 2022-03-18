‘Stop this war’: Arnold Schwarzenegger to Putin

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to fans during the Slap Fighting Championships at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus Convention Center on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Gaelen Morse/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Gaelen Morse / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — “Terminator” star Arnold Schwarzenegger appealed to Vladimir Putin on Thursday to end the “senseless” war in Ukraine and praised Russians protesting the conflict as his “new heroes.”

“Ukraine did not start this war,” the former California governor said in an emotional message to the people of Russia and Russian troops posted to his Twitter account and other platforms.

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about,” he said in the powerful nine-minute video that was subtitled in Russian.

The Austrian-born former bodybuilding champion, whose film “Red Heat” was the first American movie filmed in Moscow’s Red Square, spoke of his affection for the Russian people and meeting his idol, Russian weightlifter Yuri Vlasov, when he was 14 years old.

“The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me,” he said. “That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine.”

“I know that your government has told you that this is a war to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine,” he said. “This is not true. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people’s war.”

Schwarzenegger said “the world has turned against Russia because of its actions in Ukraine — whole city blocks have been flattened by Russian artillery and bombs, including a children’s hospital and a maternity hospital.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Ukranian servicemen carry the body of comrades on stretchers in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 13, 2022. – Russian forces advance ever closer to the capital from the north, west and northeast. Russian strikes also destroy an airport in the town of Vasylkiv, south of Kyiv. A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv, medics and witnesses told AFP. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)

“Because of its brutality, Russia is now isolated from the society of nations,” he said.

In an appeal to Russian troops, Schwarzenegger recalled the wounds suffered by his father while fighting for the Nazis in Russia during World War II.

“He was broken physically and mentally and lived the rest of his life in pain,” he said. “To the Russian troops listening to this broadcast… I don’t want you to be broken like my father.

“This is not the war to defend Russia that your grandfathers or your great-grandfathers fought,” he said. “This is an illegal war. Your lives, your limbs, your futures have been sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world.”

Addressing Putin directly, Schwarzenegger said: “You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 11, 2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin stands in a hall prior to a meeting with his Belarus’ counterpart at the Kremlin in Moscow. – US President Joe Biden will warn his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday that he will face “costs” if Beijing rescues fellow authoritarian ally Russia from intense Western sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The two leaders’ first phone call since a video summit in November will be a chance to air differences as the United States spearheads an unprecedented pressure campaign on Russia, placing China in a geopolitical bind. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)

He closed the message with praise for Russians risking arrest by protesting against the war.

“The world has seen your bravery,” he said. “You are my new heroes.”


© Agence France-Presse