Staying positive amid COVID-19 outbreak in Luxembourg

Eagle News Service correspondent Amil Lopez in Luxembourg says having your self-packed lunch, and keeping yoursef healthy is one good way to prevent being infected by the COVID-19 (EBC Europe Bureau/Eagle News Service)

 

Photo of an office cafeteria in Luxembourg taken 16 March 2020, around 1pm. (Photo by Amil Lopez/EBC Europe Bureau/ Eagle News Service)

 

Photo of an office cafeteria in Luxembourg taken 16 March 2020, around 1pm. A hand sanitizer is available on a separate table for use by cafeteria visitors. (Photo by Amil Lopez/EBC Europe Bureau/ Eagle News Service)
Food is now served as individually packed-lunch so that employees do not need to stay in line while getting their own food at a cafeteria in Luxembourg. ( Photo by Amil Lopez/EBC Europe Bureau/ Eagle News Service)

(Eagle News) — Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease worldwide, people in the midst of the crisis are trying to stay positive amid the outbreak.

In Luxembourg, virus cases have risen to 140.  These photos show an empty office cafeteria there.

The once bustling food center has empty chairs and tables.  Food are packed individually as lunches or snacks, ready just for pick-up by customers to reduce personal contact and prevent virus spread.

Hand sanitizers are available on a table, complete with a sign that reminds the users:  “Don’t take the bottle with you!”

These photos by Amil Lopez, Eagle News Service correspondent in Luxembourg, also showed him having his own packed food inside the office.

“As part of COVID-19 measure, I am having self packed lunch today. Indeed, it will help me exercise balanced diet and frugality! Stay safe everyone!,” he said.

Being healthy and maintaining social distance, and following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, along with seeing the bright side of things is how people cope amid the crisis, observers said.

 

 

 

Food is now individually packed so that employees do not need to stay in line while getting their own food at a cafeteria in Luxembourg. ( Photo by Amil Lopez/EBC Europe Bureau/Eagle News Service)

 

Hand sanitizers are placed on this table so visitors of a cafeteria can use these anytime to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. The virus causing COVID-19 can be killed by proper handwashing and alcohol-based sanitizers. ( Photo by Amil Lopez/EBC Europe Bureau/Eagle News Service)

 

