Staying positive amid COVID-19 outbreak in Luxembourg

(Eagle News) — Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease worldwide, people in the midst of the crisis are trying to stay positive amid the outbreak.

In Luxembourg, virus cases have risen to 140. These photos show an empty office cafeteria there.

The once bustling food center has empty chairs and tables. Food are packed individually as lunches or snacks, ready just for pick-up by customers to reduce personal contact and prevent virus spread.

Hand sanitizers are available on a table, complete with a sign that reminds the users: “Don’t take the bottle with you!”

These photos by Amil Lopez, Eagle News Service correspondent in Luxembourg, also showed him having his own packed food inside the office.

“As part of COVID-19 measure, I am having self packed lunch today. Indeed, it will help me exercise balanced diet and frugality! Stay safe everyone!,” he said.

Being healthy and maintaining social distance, and following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, along with seeing the bright side of things is how people cope amid the crisis, observers said.