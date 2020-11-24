State Prosecutor Navera passes away

(Eagle News) – -State Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera has passed away.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed the news on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

“We are saddened by SASP Navera’s demise. He was one of our best,” Guevarra said.

The cause of death was not disclosed, but reports said he was 49 years old when he died.

Navera was lead prosecutor in the case against retired Army Major General Jovito Palparan, who was eventually convicted over the abduction of students Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeno.

He also led the prosecution of the policemen charged over the kidnapping and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo.

He was also a member of the first panel of prosecutors in the Maguindanao massacre case.