New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for 44 counties as a slow-moving Nor’easter is producing blizzard-like conditions for the next two days with wind gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph. The governor is deploying 130 members of the National guard to hardest hit areas to aid in emergency response efforts.

Watch details in this report by Eagle News America prepared by Eagle News Service’s North America bureaus.

(Eagle News Service)