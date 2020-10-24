Starting Nov. 1, more foreign investors with valid visas can enter PHL

(Eagle News) – Starting November 1, more foreign investors with valid investor visas issued by the government will be allowed into the country as the Philippine government tries to boost more economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The decision to allow the entry of more foreign nationals was made by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) that set the guidelines for this in its Resolution No. 80 dated Oct. 22.

The IATF said that only the following foreign nationals may be allowed entry into the country:

-those with visas issued by the Bureau of Immigration pursuant to Executive Order No. 226 or the Omnibus Investments Code, as amended, and Republic Act No. 8756;

-those with 47(a)(2) visas issued by the Department of Justice; and

-those with visas issued by Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA)

Palace and IATF spokesperson Harry Roque said that the entry of foreign nationals in the country is still subject to the conditions set by the government.

Only those with valid and existing visas will be allowed entry. They should also have a “pre-booked accredited quarantine facility” where they will be staying, he said.

“Subject din sila sa maximum capacity ng inbound passengers at the port and date of entry at kinakailangan sumunod sa applicable Immigration laws, rules and regulations,” Roque added.

The IATF said that the “Bureau of Immigration shall make the necessary coordination with the airlines for the proper implementation” of these guidelines.

The new IATF resolution was issued as the country’s economy is opened amid the COVID-19 crisis that has slowed economic growth.

(Eagle News Service)