Starting July 25, travelers coming from Malaysia, Thailand can’t enter PHL

PHL imposes travel restrictions amid rising Delta variant cases in Malaysia, Thailand

(Eagle News) — Beginning Sunday, July 25, the Philippines will not allow travelers coming from Malaysia and Thailand, or those with a history of travel to these countries within the last 14 days, from entering the country.

Malacanang said that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the travel restrictions on Malaysia and Thailand which are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, due to the highly aggressive and dangerous Delta variant

The ban would cover all travelers coming from or those with travel history to Malaysia and Thailand within the last 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines.

“Beginning 12:01AM of July 25, 2021 until 11:59PM of July 31, 2021, such travelers shall be prohibited from entering the Philippines,” the Palace announced.

Malacanang, however, said that those passengers from Thailand and Malaysia, or with a travel history to these countries within the last 14 days, who will be arriving to the country before July 25 “may still be allowed to enter the country but will be required to undergo a full 14 day facility quarantine, notwithstanding a negative RT-PCR test result”

-Repatriated Filipinos exempted from ban, but would undergo strict quarantine-

Filipinos repatriated from these countries through special commercial flights are exempted from this ban, but would still have to “follow the prescribed testing and quarantine protocols.”

“This action is undertaken to prevent the further spread and community transmission of COVID-19 variants in the Philippines,” Malacanang said.

The Philippines has earlier imposed a ban covering travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the UAE, Oman and Indonesia.

(Eagle News Service)