Starting Friday, Dec. 3, fully vaccinated adults could get booster shots — DOH

(Eagle News) – Starting Friday, December 3, all fully vaccinated adults are eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots, according to the Department of Health.

In its advisory issued on Thursday, December 2, the DOH said that Filipinos 18 years old and above who received their primary COVID-19 vaccines can be given either homologous or heterologous boosters.

Those who got Sinovac could be given a homologous Sinovac booster, or another vaccine brand –- AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna –- as heterologous booster.

Those who got AstraZeneca as primary doses could get either Pfizer or Moderna as booster dose, or another AstraZeneca dose as a homologous booster shot.

Those who got Pfizer primary doses can get homologous Pfizer booster shots, and heterologous booster shot of either AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines, while those who got Moderna as primary doses could get a Moderna homologous booster dose or a heterologous booster of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose.

Those who got Gamaleya Sputnik or Janssen as primary dose could get only a heterologous booster dose of any of these three vaccine brands – AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna. There is no approved homologous booster as of now for Sputnik and Janssen vaccines.

Among the vaccine brands, only Janssen has a three month interval for a booster dose.

All the other vaccine brands could get a booster dose only after six months.

(Eagle News Service)