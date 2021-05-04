Sputnik V pilot rollout starts in Metro Manila; Galvez notes successful 1st day of logistical test

All 15k Sputnik V initial doses to be used as first dose

(Eagle News) — The pilot roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccines started on Tuesday, May 4, in Metro Manila as part of the “logistical test” to determine the country’s capability to handle and administer the Russian-developed vaccines which required colder storage temperatures compared to Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

Five cities were chosen for the logistical test in Metro Manila — Manila, Taguig, Makati, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa.

Each of these pilot cities got 3,000 doses of the Russian-developed vaccines which required a storage of -18 degrees Celsius or lower.

In Paranaque City, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., witnessed the pilot rollout of the Sputnik V doses to health care workers and those with comorbidities.

“Maganda po ang reception sa Sputnik V,” he said adding that the numbers who wanted to avail of the Sputnik V doses were very encouraging. He had earlier called the pilot roll-out of Sputnik V as a “logistical test.”

-Galvez appeals for understanding for cities not included in pilot test-

He also appealed for understanding as not all cities in Metro Manila could be given the Sputnik V doses developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute for the initial roll-out.

“Huwag pong mag-alala si Mayor Marcy (Teodoro of Marikina City). Sa susunod po na delivery, mas marami naman po ang makukuha niya. Very limited po kasi yung sa ating pilot test for the 15,000 doses,” he explained.

Galvez said that some 485,000 more doses of Sputnik V would be delivered within the month. The Philippine government is eyeing to get a total of 20 million Sputnik V doses by year-end.

Paranaque City mayor Edwin Olivarez noted the high confidence level of the public in the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country.

In Manila, the Sputnik V vaccines were administered to medical frontliners at the Sta. Ana hospital. The event was also attended by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Vice Mayor Maria Sheilah ‘Honey’ Lacuna-Pangan said medical frontliners will be jabbed first before proceeding to other priority groups such as senior citizens and those with comorbidities, as set by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Inter-Agency Tasked Force (IATF).

“Gaya na rin po ng bilin ng ating alkade, Mayor Isko Moreno, susundin po namin yung catergory na inilatag po satin ng IATF at ng DOH. So magsisimula po tayo sa medical frontliners, yung mga A1,” Lacuna-Pangan said.

“Pagkatapos po nun, kung wala na pong nag-aavail in how many days time siguro in 2-3 days, ay ibibigay na po natin yan sa susunod na category,” the Vice Mayor, who is also a doctor, explained.

City Health Officer Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan said vials are sufficient to vaccinate 3,000 medical frontliners from the six district hospitals and national government hospitals in the city.

In Makati City, the Sputnik V doses were given not only to health frontliners, but also to senior citizens and those with comorbidiites. Around 800 were targeted to be vaccinated on Tuesday.

-Dizon: Sputnik V’s initial 15k doses to serve as first dose; 2nd dose to come from next deliveries-

Testing czar Vince Dizon who witnessed the Sputnik V rollout in Makati City said that it is important for the public to understand that all the vaccines being administered in the country are safe and have passed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dizon said that all the 15,000 doses delivered will be administered as the first dose, since Sputnik V vaccines have different first and second doses.

The Sputnik V vaccine has more than 90 percent efficacy.

In Taguig City, the Sputnik V rollout was held at the Lakeshore Mega Vaccination Hub. The vaccines to be used that day were placed in specially insulated boxes since the temperature requirement for Sputnik V vaccines are at -18 degrees Celsius at least. The 3,000 vaccine doses were stored at the Orca Cold Storage Facility. Among those vaccinated were health care workers (A1), senior citizens (A2) and those with comorbidities (A3)

Muntinlupa City also received 3,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccines on Monday, May 3, which were then stored in -18 degrees Celsius temperature storage facilities of Ospital ng Muntinlupa (OsMun) and Asian Hospital and Medical Center.

“With the cold-chain management requirement of the vaccine, members of priority group in the city will be inoculated in OsMun and Asian Hospital. The vaccine is to be administered in two doses 3 weeks apart,” a report from the Public Information Agency said.