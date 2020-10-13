Speaker Velasco to preside over Special Session on nat’l budget as House row is resolved

(Eagle News) — In a twist to the ongoing House speakership squabble, Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco took the post of House Speaker on Tuesday, Oct. 13, just before 12 noon, after lawmakers affirmed through a nominal voting the election that happened outside Congress the previous day.

With the resolution of the House Speakership post, the Special Session earlier called by President Rodrigo Duterte at 3 p.m. today, Tuesday, for the passage of the proposed 2021 national budget amounting to P4.506 trillion will push through as planned will be presided by the newly-installed Speaker Velaco.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that there might no longer be a meeting of the two House leaders in Malacanang, originally scheduled at 12:30 p.m. today, which was called for the President to resolve the House row.

The nominal voting for Velasco as House Speaker on Tuesday noon, Oct. 13, happened with the new House Secretary General Atty. Jocelia Bighani-Sipi doing the roll call of lawmakers.

With 186 votes affirmed, Velasco took over the Speakership post formally inside the session hall of Congress on Tuesday.

-Cayetano resigns, thanks Pres. Duterte –

As this was going on, resigned Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said in a Facebook Live video that he was resigning from his post and that he has directed his former House Sgt-at-Arms, retired Police Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario, to let Velasco, his allies and other lawmakers into the House session hall.

“Right now, verbally I am tendering my irrevocable resignaion as speaker of the House,” Cayetano said in a Facebook Live near his home in Taguig City.

Cayetano also thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for the opportunity to have served in government.

“There are no good leaders, if there are no good followers,” he said.

“Hindi po kami nagtago noong COVID, kahit anong delikado po, sinunod po namin ang pagiging simbolo ng pag-asa,” he said as what President Duterte had wanted.

“Instead of being part of the problem, I want to be part of the solution,” Cayetano said.

He also told his supporters in Congress and his staff to pack up their things.

-Velasco vows to pass nat’l budget-

At the House of Representatives session hall, Velasco said that he was assuming the post of House Speakership as a commitment to a term-sharing deal on the House leadership.

“I am humbled by your support and trust for electing me as speaker of the House,” Velasco told his supporters.

He said that he has three considerations in his role as Speaker: that this was allegedly for the Filipino; that this was to restore a sense of respect in the House; and that this was a commitment to his honoring his word.

Velasco’s allies said that there were actually almost 200 lawmakers who have expressed their support for him.

Velaco said that the House under his leaderhip would pass the proposed national budget in time so that the Senate would be able to do deliberations on this.

-Cayetano says Congress unity impt to pass budget-

In his Facebook Live post, Cayetano said that the important thing was to unite Congress.

“Let’s unite Congress, the institution is very important. Congress is not only an institution, it’s a symbol,” he said.

He said that he was also apologizing to President Duterte if he had misunderstood his wishes.

He said his understanding really was that he should finish first passing the House Bill on the proposed 2021 national budget before relinquishing the House Speakership post.

Cayetano said that the important thing is to pass the proposed national budget on time.

(Eagle News Service)