Spanish PM presents govt reshuffle to king: statement

(COMBO) This combination of handout images released by La Moncloa, and file pictures, created on July 10, 2021, shows the new persons joining the current cabinet of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (TOP L-R) Raquel Sanchez, new minister of transport, mobility and urban agenda, Diana Morant, new minister of science and innovation, Pilar Alegria, new minister of education, Isabel Rodriguez, government’s new spokesperson and minister of territorial policy (BOTTOM L-R) Felix Bolanos, new minister of presidency, Pilar Llop, new minister of justice and Jose Manuel Albares, new minister of foreign affairs. – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on July 10, 2021 reshuffled his government for the first time since the left-wing coalition came to power in January 2020. Sanchez said it represented “a generational renewal” because the mean age of the ministers was now 50 instead of 55. And women now make up 63 percent over 54 percent in the previous government. (Photos by various sources / AFP)

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will announce a reshuffle of his government, composed of Socialists and the radical left Podemos, later on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Sanchez “is currently at the Zarzuela Palace informing His Majesty the King of the composition of his new government,” a government statement said.

Sanchez is due to formally present his new cabinet around 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

According to press reports, the five Podemos ministers will keep their portfolios.

Sanchez’s number two, Socialist Carmen Calvo, is due to be replaced as first vice-president by Nadia Calvino, who is the economy minister, according to El Pais and Cadena Ser dailies.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya is also due to be replaced, according to the reports.

The reshuffle is the first since January 2020, when the current government was sworn in.

The Spanish government has been weakened over the past several months.

Three months ago, Podemos and the Socialists were routed in regional elections in Madrid by the conservative Popular Party.

The government’s decision recently to pardon nine Catalan separatists has also drained support.

