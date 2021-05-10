Spain urges responsibility as parties mark curfew’s end

by Marie GIFFARD

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Spain’s government on Monday urged people to act “responsibly”, stressing that health restrictions remain in place after crowds celebrated the end of a state of emergency over the weekend without masks or social distancing.

“The end of the state of emergency does not mean the end of restrictions. Far from it. The virus threat still exists,” Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo wrote in an opinion piece in El Pais daily.

“That’s why the authorities will continue to take action and the public must keep on behaving responsibly.”

After more than six months of curfews and a ban on travel between Spain’s 17 regions under the state of emergency imposed in October, Spaniards were afforded new freedoms when the measures expired in the early hours of Sunday.

As the deadline passed, crowds of revellers hit the streets of Madrid, Barcelona and other cities, many not wearing masks or social distancing. The images were splashed across Monday’s front pages, sparking much debate.

Asked about the images during an official visit to Greece, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned against “lowering our guard”.

“Vaccination is progressing well, with very positive results” but “the virus continues to circulate and we must maintain barriers,” he said.

With nearly 79,000 deaths and more than 3.5 million infections, Spain has been badly hit by the pandemic and the images triggered a backlash against Sanchez’s left-wing government.

“Sanchez bears sole responsibility for these gatherings,” fumed opposition leader Pablo Casado who heads the right-wing Popular Party, accusing the government of not having a backup plan after the restrictions ended.

“With Sanchez, we’ve gone from a state of emergency to a state of chaos.”

Right-wing grumbling

Although the Madrid region’s right-wing rulers have repeatedly refused to impose tight restrictions on the local economy, letting bars and restaurants open even when virus cases were rife, they were quick to round on Sanchez.

“Freedom isn’t about having drinking parties in the street,” chided Madrid’s PP mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida.

“The central government just wasn’t prepared,” grumbled Juan Manuel Moreno, another PP leader who heads the southern Andalusia region administration, demanding “effective tools” and inter-regional coordination to manage the public health crisis.

Despite the outcry, the regional administration in Madrid — where hardliner Isabel Diaz Ayuso was re-elected last week by a landslide — blamed the revelry on just a handful of miscreants.

“We can’t lock up seven million people because of a few hundred youngsters,” said Enrique Lopez, the region’s top justice official.

– A regional lottery? –

Spain’s health emergency chief Fernando Simon, an epidemiologist who leads the country’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, said he was “very disappointed” by the images.

“I was not amused at all,” the epidemiologist told a news conference, adding the gatherings would likely lead to a “spike” in infections in a few weeks time which he said he hoped would be short-lived.

In his editorial, the justice minister insisted there were sufficient provisions within the law “to manage the pandemic in its current state,” noting that 28 percent of the population had already received a first dose of the vaccine.

The regions can still limit the opening hours of shops, bars and restaurants as well as their capacity, but if they want to reimpose a curfew or close the regional borders, they will need court approval.

In tourist hotspots such as the Balearic Islands or the eastern Valencia region, regional authorities have already received court approval to keep their curfew in place.

On the other hand, in the Canary Islands and the northern Basque Country region, the courts have overturned a request to maintain the curfew.

The Canary Islands have said they will appeal the decision to Spain’s Supreme Court, a measure put in place by the government as backup for regional authorities whose requests are halted locally.

