Spain says, 8,000 migrants entered Ceuta, half sent back

Migrants are pictured between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 18, 2021 in Fnideq. – At least 5,000 migrants, an unprecedented influx at a time of high tension between Madrid and Rabat, slipped into Ceuta on May 17, a record for a single day, Spanish authorities said. They reached the enclave by swimming or by walking at low tide from beaches a few kilometres to the south, some using inflatable swimming rings and rubber dinghies. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Around 8,000 migrants have arrived in Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta since Monday, and around half have been sent back to Morocco, the Spanish government said Tuesday.

Madrid will send another 50 police officers to the territory, in addition to the 200 already announced, to boost border controls, it added in a statement.

“In addition another 150 officers are on alert in case their deployment to Ceuta is needed,” the statement said.

The government said it had set up a system to “streamline” the return of migrants to Morocco from Ceuta that could “operate 24 hours a day”.

Earlier on Tuesday Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya asked Morocco “for a commitment to continue returning all those citizens who have entered our country irregularly, in accordance with the protocols in force between Spain and Morocco.”

