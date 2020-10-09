Spain imposes state of emergency in Madrid to curb virus

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Spain’s government on Friday declared a state of emergency in and around Madrid to enforce a partial lockdown to curb rampant virus infections, overriding opposition from the regional authorities.

“The government has decided to declare a state of emergency… for the next 15 days,” said Health Minister Salvador Illa following an urgent cabinet meeting after the region’s top court shot down restrictions imposed on 4.5 million people in and around the capital.

“Protecting the health of Madrid’s people is absolutely essential,” he said, pointing to figures showing 66 people had died over the past week and some 500 were “fighting for their lives in intensive care”.

“Patience has a limit,” he said, pointing the finger at Madrid’s regional authorities for failing to act.

“Measures must be taken to protect the health of the people of Madrid and to prevent this from spreading to other regions.”



