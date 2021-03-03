International, North America

SpaceX rocket explodes after seemingly successful landing

Posted by Edrian Acla on
This screengrab made from SpaceX’s live webcast shows the Starship SN10 prototype during a test flight after engines were ignited just before the test was aborted at SpaceX’s South Texas test facility near Boca Chica Village in Brownsville, Texas, March 3, 2021. (Photo by – / SPACEX / AFP)

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — An unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded on the ground Wednesday after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing.

It was the third straight flub involving the prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. The last two test flights ended in crashes.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

As seen on SpaceX video, this time the rocket appeared to have landed properly after its flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out.

The rocket exploded a few minutes later. It was thrown into the air and crashed back to the ground.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts