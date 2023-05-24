Southwesterly windflow affecting western sections of S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

Extreme Northern Luzon affected by frontal system

(Eagle News) — The southwesterly windflow is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the frontal system is also affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Palawan, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

So far, PAGASA said Typhoon “Mawar” is located 2215 kilometers east of Visayas.

The weather bureau has said it may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility later this week.