Southwest monsoon affects Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Bavi” continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, even if it remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The southwest monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, affects northern and central Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Ilocos, Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have generally fair weather, PAGASA said.

Rains are still possible, however, due to thunderstorms.

A gale warning remains hoisted over Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands PAGASA said, which means small vessels cannot go out to sea.