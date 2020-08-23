Southwest monsoon affects Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur as a result.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced over the provinces of La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the rest of Cagayan.

The weather bureau said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

Coastal waters, PAGASA said, will be moderate to rough.