Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

LPA spotted off Masbate

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the low pressure area was now situated over the coastal waters of San Pascual, Masbate.

As a result, Visayas, Palawan including the Kalayaan Group of Islands and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also prevail over Bicol, Northern Samar, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro and Romblon.

In Mindanao, a yellow rainfall warning is raised over Surigao del Norte (Siargao Islands, Socorro Islands), which means flooding is possible especially in low lying areas and along river channels.

Landslides in mountainous areas are also possible.

Moderate to heavy rains are being experienced over Surigao del Norte (other portion), Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Agusan del Norte, and may affect nearby areas.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over these areas, and in Palawaan including the Kalayaan Group of Islands and Occidental Mindoro, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds, on the other hand, will prevail over Visayas.