Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Northern and Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Administration Services Administration, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.