Southwest monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon

PAGASA monitoring tropical storm outside PAR

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is still monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said TS “Haishen” was so far located 223 east of extreme Northern Luzon.

“Maysak” (previously “Julian”), which left PAR on Tuesday, has no direct effect in the country as it moves 1115 kilometers east of extreme N. Luzon.

In the meantime, the southwest monsoon, the weather bureau said, is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Fair weather is therefore expected in Luzon, which will have possible scattered rainshowers in the afternoon and at night.

Visayas will have hot weather with possible isolated thunderstorms.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have fair weather with scattered rains due to localized thunderstorms.

A gale warning remains hoisted over Batanes, which means small vessels are advised against going out to sea.