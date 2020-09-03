Southwest monsoon affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan; and in the entire Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro also due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said localized thunderstorms are also affecting Mindanao.

The bureau said Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers as a result.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail in these areas, which will have slight to moderate