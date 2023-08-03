Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan will have occasional rains.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the rest of Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon is expected to have strong winds and rough coastal waters, while Visayas will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.