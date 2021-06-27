Southwest monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon

Southern Mindanao affected by ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Southern Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bangsamoro Region, and Negros Oriental will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau said Tropical Storm “Champi,” which it was monitoring outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, was located 2120 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving north northeastward at 25 kph.